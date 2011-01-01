Signed in as:
Proprietary materials means no leaching of metals & toxins for crops that stay clean.
Standardized, interchangeable components to help you create your ideal yard configuration.
Trellises, covers, and all other upgrades to seriously level-up your garden.
Rounded corners, smooth edges, and rounded cap nuts to protect hands, plants, and little ones.
Based in New York, we are dedicated to crafting a unique, imaginative, and deeply personal home garden for you. It's not just about creating a space; it's about building a sanctuary for the soul that is both distinctive and heartfelt.
We offer products in a variety of styles that meet both design diversity and superior performance to meet engineering requirements. Our products are sourced from top manufacturers to ensure quality and durability.
In addition to selling hardware and tools, we also offer repair and maintenance services for various equipment. Our skilled technicians have years of experience and can handle any repair job.
